Greater Alton Concert Association: The Sidestreet Strutters
Hatheway Cultural Center 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Greater Alton Concert Association: The Sidestreet Strutters
Saturday, April 14, 2018
7:30pm to 9:30pm
Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College
5800 Godfrey Rd
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 468-3270
This award-winning group of musicians has been around since 1983 when they got together at Arizona State University to explore the musical traditions of early New Orleans jazz. They now have a repertoire which includes more than 200 selections. If you are looking to name drop— they bring selections by Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Etta James, Louis Armstrong, Art Tatum and George Shearing to name just a few!
For more information, call (618) 468-4222 or go to online box office
Admission
Adults:$25 in advance, $30 day of
Students with I.D.: $10
Groups with 15 or more receive 20% discount