Greater Alton Concert Association: The Sidestreet Strutters

Saturday, April 14, 2018

7:30pm to 9:30pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

This award-winning group of musicians has been around since 1983 when they got together at Arizona State University to explore the musical traditions of early New Orleans jazz. They now have a repertoire which includes more than 200 selections. If you are looking to name drop— they bring selections by Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Etta James, Louis Armstrong, Art Tatum and George Shearing to name just a few!

For more information, call (618) 468-4222 or go to online box office

Admission

Adults:$25 in advance, $30 day of

Students with I.D.: $10

Groups with 15 or more receive 20% discount