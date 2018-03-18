Greater Alton Concert Association: Tony Pace
Hatheway Cultural Center 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Sunday, March 18, 2018
3:00pm to 5:00pm
Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College
5800 Godfrey Rd
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 468-3270
Singer, impressionist, musician—you are never sure who will be next on stage. Tony Pace comes out and suddenly you hear Willie Nelson or Michael Jackson. The combination of hilarious musical comedy, crazy characters, dead-on impressions, and an endless supply of explosive energy wrapped around one of the most incredible voices!
For more information, call (618) 468-4222 or go to online box office
Admission
Adults: $25 in advance, $30 day of
Students with I.D.: $10
Groups of 15 or more receive 20% discount