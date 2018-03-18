Greater Alton Concert Association: Tony Pace

Sunday, March 18, 2018

3:00pm to 5:00pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

Singer, impressionist, musician—you are never sure who will be next on stage. Tony Pace comes out and suddenly you hear Willie Nelson or Michael Jackson. The combination of hilarious musical comedy, crazy characters, dead-on impressions, and an endless supply of explosive energy wrapped around one of the most incredible voices!

For more information, call (618) 468-4222 or go to online box office

Admission

Adults: $25 in advance, $30 day of

Students with I.D.: $10

Groups of 15 or more receive 20% discount