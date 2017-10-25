Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department presents a Brown Bag event. Bring your lunch and enjoy the music as Dr. Teresa Crane, piano; Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski,violin and Justine Aldridge, cello perform the Greatest Hits of Chamber Music. This event will be held in Ringhausen Music Building located on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at noon. Admission is free. Everyone welcome!