Green Gift Bazaar

Saturday, November 25, 2017

All Day Event

YWCA of Alton

304 E. 3rd St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-7774

Come to this free, unique and earth-friendly event. The event will feature all kinds of hand-crafted items, environmentally-friendly gift ideas, and a variety of work by local artists. We will also provide shoppers with sale info from other downtown retailers a day of shopping and dining with your friends on Small Business Saturday and pick up unique, thoughtful and eco-friendly gifts for everyone on your list! Other features of the event will be interactive crafts for kids and a holiday light recycle drive. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.