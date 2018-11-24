Green Gift Bazaar
YWCA 304 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Saturday, November 24, 2018
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
YWCA of Alton
304 E. 3rd St.
Alton, IL 62002
Come to this free, unique and earth-friendly event. The event will feature all kinds of hand-crafted items, environmentally-friendly gift ideas, and a variety of work by local artists. We will also provide shoppers with sale info from other downtown retailers a day of shopping and dining with your friends on Small Business Saturday and pick up unique, thoughtful and eco-friendly gifts for everyone on your list! Other features of the event will be interactive crafts for kids and a holiday light recycle drive.
For more information, call (618) 463-1016.