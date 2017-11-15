How to Have A Green Holiday Season
Center for Spirituality & Sustainabilty Fuller Dome SIUE Campus, Edwardsville, Illinois 62026
Presentation by Jean Ponzi of Earthways Center, on distinguishing between products that are really green and 'green washing', identifying ideas for alternative gifting, and learning about resources that keep your shopping green without overwhelming you. Free and open to the public. Parking on Lot B - $1.00/hour until 8:00PM
Center for Spirituality & Sustainabilty Fuller Dome SIUE Campus, Edwardsville, Illinois 62026
Holiday, Presentation