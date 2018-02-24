Griffin & The Gargoyles at Alton Little Theater
Saturday, February 24, 2018
2:00pm to 3:30pm
Alton Little Theater
2450 N. Henry Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-3205
Recently awarded "Best Cover Band" by the St. Louis Riverfront Times, the high-energy dance band provides the widest variety of classics from every generation as well as today's Top 40 hits - Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Elvis, The Temptations - you'll hear it all.
$25 per person
