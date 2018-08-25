Hakuna Matata: Full Moon Cruise
Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037
Hakuna Matata: Full Moon Cruise
Saturday, August 25, 2018
5:45pm to 7:45pm
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Take a relaxing full moon cruise aboard the Hakuna Matata on the Mississippi River. Boarding, which is at Grafton Harbor, begins 30 minutes prior to the cruise.
For more information or to make reservations, call (618) 786-7678. Admission: $29/person
Info
Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
Leisure & Recreation