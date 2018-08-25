Hakuna Matata: Full Moon Cruise

Saturday, August 25, 2018

5:45pm to 7:45pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Take a relaxing full moon cruise aboard the Hakuna Matata on the Mississippi River. Boarding, which is at Grafton Harbor, begins 30 minutes prior to the cruise.

For more information or to make reservations, call (618) 786-7678. Admission: $29/person