Hakuna Matata: Full Moon Sunset Cruise on Saturday, June 10, 2017, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St.Grafton, IL 62037. (618) 786-7678.

Take a relaxing full moon sunset cruise aboard the Hakuna Matata on the Mississippi River. Boarding, which is at Grafton Harbor, begins 30 minutes prior to the cruise.

For more information or to make reservations, call (618) 786-7678.

Admission: $29/person