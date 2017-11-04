Hakuna Matata: Full Moon Sunset Cruise

Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037

Saturday, November 04, 2017

4:45pm to 6:15pm

(618) 786-7678

Take a relaxing full moon sunset cruise aboard the Hakuna Matata on the Mississippi River. Boarding, which is at Grafton Harbor, begins 30 minutes prior to the cruise. For more information or to make reservations, call (618) 786-7678.

Admission

$29/person

