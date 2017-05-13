Hakuna Matata River Rambler Cruise

Every Saturday in May through September starting Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 4-5 p.m. at Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St., Grafton, IL 62037. (618) 786-7678

Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features during the River Rambler Tours on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.

Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.

