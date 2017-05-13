Hakuna Matata River Rambler Cruise

Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037

Every Saturday in May through September starting Saturday, May 6, 2017, from  4-5 p.m. at Grafton Harbor215 W. Water St., Grafton, IL 62037.  (618) 786-7678

Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features during the River Rambler Tours on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.

Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.

  • $18/adults
  • $16/seniors
  • $9/children 4- 17
  • $4.50 for 3 and under
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation

618-786-7678

