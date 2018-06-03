Hakuna Matata River Rambler Cruise

Sunday, June 3, 2018

2:00pm to 3:00pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features during the River Rambler Tours on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor. Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.

Admission

$18/adults

$16/seniors

$9/children 4- 17

$4.50 for 3 and under