Halloween Bluegrass Party
Mineral Springs Mall 301 East Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
RiverBend will be hosting a Halloween Bluegrass Party at the haunted Mineral Springs Ballroom. Friday, October 20th. The address is 301 E. Broadway, Alton IL. 62002.
The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band kicks things off at 7 p.m.
RiverBend at 8 p.m.
Cash bar provided by Bluff City Bar & Grill and food by Taqueria Z.
There will be a costume contest with lots of fun and prizes.
Suggested donation of $10.
For more information: www.riverbendbluegrass.net
