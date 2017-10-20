RiverBend will be hosting a Halloween Bluegrass Party at the haunted Mineral Springs Ballroom. Friday, October 20th. The address is 301 E. Broadway, Alton IL. 62002.

The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band kicks things off at 7 p.m.

RiverBend at 8 p.m.

Cash bar provided by Bluff City Bar & Grill and food by Taqueria Z.

There will be a costume contest with lots of fun and prizes.

Suggested donation of $10.

For more information: www.riverbendbluegrass.net