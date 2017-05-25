It’s time to roll your own and get to know your neighbors with common interests.

Alton will be the site of a first-ever hand-rolling cigar networking event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway. The event will include STL Cigars, which specializes in premium cigars from all over the world.

“We have cigars readily available for the occasional or everyday cigar lovers, including our own house-brand STL special — all at very reasonable prices,” STL Cigars owner Scott Biancardi said.

Derrick and Kathleen Richardson will host the event.

“We want to make this event happen for Alton because we care about Alton,” Derrick said. “Making Alton a better place is one of our goals. Bringing opportunity to others is a blessing we want to share.”

Admission is free, and live music will be performed by Ralph Butler and Gigi Darr. Non-smokers are welcome, Richardson said.

“This will be a place to socialize, have a few drinks, enjoy live music, and smoke a cigar or two,” he said.

For information, call (618) 741-7491 or email derrickrichardson@yahoo.com.