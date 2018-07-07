Happy Birthday Henry Tour at McPike Mansion
McPike Mansion 2018 Alby Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Saturday, July 7, 2018
Starting at 7:00pm
(618) 830-2179
Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with Dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. There will be something special planned for each tour. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Admission: $20/Adults, $10/Teens, $5/Child