Happy Trails Music and Arts Gathering at Mineral Springs Mall

Saturday, January 27, 2018

All Day Event

Mineral Springs Mall

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-3200

Happy Trails Production & Entertainment & Mineral Springs Mall are happy to announce Happy Trails Music & Arts Gathering, a benefit for Oasis Women's Center here in beautiful Alton Illinois!

There will be music provided by:

Polyshades

Syna So Pro

Friend Of Youth

Hope and Therapy

Seashine

The Mindframes

Hideous Gentleman

Lauren Waters

Wonderer Wanderer

There will be lots of locally handmade goods and wares available and local artist setting up thanks to Sally Kirbach from the Night Market at Elijah P's and Eric Stauffer of Dark Horse Art Works.

If you are interested in setting up with handmade goods, please contact Sally Kirbach. If you are an artist and would like to display, please contact Eric Stauffer at (618) 802-3041 or DarkHorseArtWorks@gmail.com or through the Dark Horse Facebook page.

Your $5 minimal donation upon entry will go to the Oasis women's center who do amazing work with women in need of assistance here in our town and surrounding areas. There will be auctions of local goods and art to also help raise money. Come warm up with good people and good music while we celebrate community and raise money for an amazing organization!!!

Music set times and more coming soon!

Admission

Donation