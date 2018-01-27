Happy Trails Music and Arts Gathering at Mineral Springs Mall
Mineral Springs Mall 301 East Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Happy Trails Music and Arts Gathering at Mineral Springs Mall
Saturday, January 27, 2018
All Day Event
Mineral Springs Mall
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3200
Happy Trails Production & Entertainment & Mineral Springs Mall are happy to announce Happy Trails Music & Arts Gathering, a benefit for Oasis Women's Center here in beautiful Alton Illinois!
There will be music provided by:
Polyshades
Syna So Pro
Friend Of Youth
Hope and Therapy
Seashine
The Mindframes
Hideous Gentleman
Lauren Waters
Wonderer Wanderer
There will be lots of locally handmade goods and wares available and local artist setting up thanks to Sally Kirbach from the Night Market at Elijah P's and Eric Stauffer of Dark Horse Art Works.
If you are interested in setting up with handmade goods, please contact Sally Kirbach. If you are an artist and would like to display, please contact Eric Stauffer at (618) 802-3041 or DarkHorseArtWorks@gmail.com or through the Dark Horse Facebook page.
Your $5 minimal donation upon entry will go to the Oasis women's center who do amazing work with women in need of assistance here in our town and surrounding areas. There will be auctions of local goods and art to also help raise money. Come warm up with good people and good music while we celebrate community and raise money for an amazing organization!!!
Music set times and more coming soon!
Admission
Donation