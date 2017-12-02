Harry Potter Parents Night Out

Parents- quick, escape!!! Holiday shopping (or whatever suits your fancy) has never been more awesome for your KIDS. Leave the kiddos ages 8-14 at Rogue House for a magical night of fun. We will start with a proper sorting into houses and then create incredible wands to take home. Themed snacks will be served during a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone to finish up! $40 per muggle attending this most magical night.

The Rogue Theatre Co 1320 Milton Rd Suite 3A, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
