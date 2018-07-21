Hartford Assembly of God's Back to School Bash!

Our annual event is being hosted on July 21st this year from 10-2 at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site (1 Lewis and Clark Trail Hartford IL 62048).

We will have food and drinks, haircuts, vision and dental screenings, backpacks full of school supplies and a day full of fun. And it's all free!!

Last year there were 1200 backpacks given away to 459 different families.

This event is open to the public. 24 different towns are present last year.

If you have any questions reach out to Pastor David Fields at Hartford assembly of God at 618-254-9467.