Haunted America Conference on Friday, June 23, 2017, from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm and on Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 3559 College Ave.Alton, IL 62002. (618) 462-1220.

America's Original Ghost Conference (Founded in 1997 and often imitated, but never equaled) is back for our 21st year and will be held over the weekend of June 23-24, 2017, at the Atrium Hotel in Haunted Alton, Illinois.

Join us as we return to "one of the most haunted small towns in America" and present new and returning favorite speakers on ghosts, hauntings, monsters, the supernatural, and the unexplained.

The 2017 event will include a ghostly talk radio speaker's panel, planet weird traveling museum, haunted tours, ghost hunts, and much more!Join us in Alton and explore this historic and haunted region with our many weekend events, including your chance to hear lectures and workshops on ghosts and ghost hunting; listen to presentations on paranormal phenomena and investigating the unknown; take part in discussions and questions & answer periods; visit haunted locations; experience ghost tours, late-night investigations, and much more!

Admission: $50/guest for General Admission the entire weekend.