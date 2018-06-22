Haunted America Conference

Friday, June 22, 2018

5:00pm to 8:30pm

Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel

3559 College Ave.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-1220

America's Original Ghost Conference (Founded in 1997 and often imitated, but never equaled) is back for our 22nd year and will be held over the weekend of June 22-23, 2018, at the Best Western Premier in Haunted Alton, Illinois. Join us as we return to "one of the most haunted small towns in America" and present new and returning favorite speakers on ghosts, hauntings, monsters, the supernatural, and the unexplained. The 2018 event will include a ghostly talk radio speaker's panel, planet weird traveling museum, haunted tours, ghost hunts, and much more!

Join us in Alton and explore this historic and haunted region with our many weekend events, including your chance to hear lectures and workshops on ghosts and ghost hunting; listen to presentations on paranormal phenomena and investigating the unknown; take part in discussions and questions & answer periods; visit haunted locations; experience ghost tours, late-night investigations, and much more!