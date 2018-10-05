Haunted Craft Beer Walking Tours

Friday, October 5, 12, 19, and 26

Starting at 8:00 pm

My Just Desserts

31 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3861

Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Haunted Odyssey have teamed up to provide the area's first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. The stroll includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of the local brews.

Tours begin in the second story of the historic Ryder Building, overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. Wet your whistle while learning why Alton is considered one of the most haunted small towns in the USA. After a quick version of Ghosts 101 and a demonstration of ghost hunting tools, you'll be ready for an interactive ghost hunt in some of Alton's most historic and haunted locations. Last stop is the old Piasa Masonic Temple, most recently the home of Spirits Lounge. The building, which dates to 1844, is filled with secrecy and intrigue. Paranormal activity abounds in the second floor meeting area.

Haunted Craft Beer Walks take place on October 5, 12, 19, and 26 beginning at 8 p.m. at 31 E. Broadway in Alton, IL, home of My Just Desserts. Tours cover a distance of approximately one mile with steep hills and stairs.

You must be 21 years of age with photo ID to participate.

Reservations can be made by calling (618) 462-3861.