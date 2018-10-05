Haunted Great Godfrey Maze

Beginning October 5TH, the ADDITIONAL haunted maze opens up for visitors that dare to enter. Haunting hours will be from dark (7pm ish) to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Regular fees apply. This maze is designed to SCARE and we do not recommend for youth under the age of 10 years.

The Great Godfrey Haunted Maze will be open on the following dates:

Friday, October 5 from dark-10 pm

Saturday, October 6 from dark-10 pm

Friday, October 12 from dark-10 pm

Saturday, October 13 from dark-10 pm

Friday, October 19 from dark-10 pm

Saturday, October 20 from dark-10 pm

Friday, October 26 from dark-10 pm

Saturday, October 27 from dark-10 pm

Admission: $6/Adult; $4/Child; Children under 5 are Free