Haunted Sunset Cruise on the Hakuna Matata

Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037

Saturday, October 27, 2018

4:15 pm – 6:15 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features during the Haunted Sunset Cruise on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all-weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open-air patio offering 360-degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.

Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.

Admission is $29 per person.

