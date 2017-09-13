From His Heart - Grief Support

A weekly support group for those grieving the death of a loved one. For over 17 years Calvary members and our community have come together for a biblical search of God's comfort and healing to the brokenhearted. Joyce Rogers, Michael Card, Ruth Graham and dozens of others have joined together to bring a brand new series of videos, to share their walk of healing, their journey of grief with you. Calvary Cares is located on Washington Ave in Alton (white frame community building - 1426 Washington, Alton - Washington Ave @ Brown St.)

Call us at 465.HELP (4357) for more information about one of our weekly groups.

FREE one-on-one grief counseling is also available to our weekly group me