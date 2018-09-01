Heartland Prairie Restoration Day

Join us for a workday at the 60-acre Heartland Prairie, located off of Rt. 140, across from Gordon Moore Park in Alton. Volunteers will be helping to remove invasive plants and shrubs from the prairie, woodland and savanna. Please be sure to wear protective clothing and sturdy shoes. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring gloves, water, clippers or loppers if you have them. Some tools will be available on site. A light lunch will be provided afterwards. Please call the TNI office at (618) 466-9930 with any questions. Hope to see you there!

Restoration days are every first Saturday in the months of April through October.