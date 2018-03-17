Heartland Quilters' Guild Quilt Show
Heartland Baptist Church 4500 N Humbert Rd, Alton, Illinois 62002
The Heartland Quilters' Guild is holding their Biennial Quilt Show on March 17 at Heartland Baptist Church from 9-4. A beautiful applique quilt and sewing machine will be raffled off as well as vendors, a quilt turning, hands on demonstrations and special displays from the Alton History Museum and featured quilter.
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Raffle