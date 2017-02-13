These activities are geared towards children between the ages of 0 and 6.

Choose the best day and time that work for you and your cutie...either February 13 or February 15.

Classes will be offered from 10am-11am, 11:30am-12:30pm, and 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Come join us for a jam-packed hour filled with exciting, engaging, and hands on activities your youngster will surely love! We will read stories, move to the music, create beautiful masterpieces, and explore sensory bin materials. There will also be make it/take it items and recipes to utilize at home.

Activities include:

Reading- The Shape of My Heart and The Day It Rained Hearts.

Music and Movement- “Musical Hearts” and “Heart Hopping”.

Sensory Play- melting heart slime and rose dough.

Art- hand-heart trees, heart bird feeders, and heart stamping.

Facilitator: Stacey Georges

Registration Required. $10.