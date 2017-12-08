Henry van Dyke’s The Other Wise Man

Troy United Methodist Church (407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL, 62294) will present Henry van Dyke’s The Other Wise Man, dramatized by Ruth Sergel, on Fri. Dec. 8 (7 pm) and Sun. Dec. 10 (3 pm). Volunteers of all ages are participating in this expanded tale of the Biblical Magi about a man named Artaban who sells everything he owns to travel to the East to find Jesus. Light refreshments will follow both performances. Tickets are $10 (adults) and $2 (children 12 and under). For tickets, call the church at 618-667-6241 or go to www.troyumc.org/christmas. The performances will benefit church ministries.

