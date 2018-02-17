Herbal Study Group

Open to anyone wanting to learn more about herbs from ID to harvest and use. We will meet in the farmhouse at the McCully Heritage Project and discuss the plant of the month (and other things herbal). Weather permitting we will take a short walk after the discussion to find plant and discuss in the field. Kathryn Chapman, herbalist and gardener from Painted Goat Farm, will lead the discussion. February plant is Eastern Cottonwood (Populus deltoides). There is no fee for this event - we ask participants to contribute what they can to make a donation for use of the space and for supplies, but not required to attend.