"Hero Central" Evenings

to Google Calendar - "Hero Central" Evenings - 2017-07-31 18:00:00

First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095

First United Methodist, First Baptist and Wanda First United Methodist will be having a combined vacation Bible school at 30 North Sixth Street for kids 3 years old thru 5th grade. Lots of fun, fellowship and crafts! All are welcome! Call 618-254-1921 or Belinda at 618-556-0456 for further information.

Info
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
Vacation Bible School
618-254-1921
please enable javascript to view
