"Hero Central" Evenings
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095
First United Methodist, First Baptist and Wanda First United Methodist will be having a combined vacation Bible school at 30 North Sixth Street for kids 3 years old thru 5th grade. Lots of fun, fellowship and crafts! All are welcome! Call 618-254-1921 or Belinda at 618-556-0456 for further information.
Vacation Bible School