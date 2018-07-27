Madison County Housing Authority (MCHA) will hold a hiring event in partnership with Walgreens. Walgreens will be interviewing for permanent General Warehouse Positions on Friday, July 27, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Event will be held at Woodland Park Apartments located at 1601 Olive Street in Collinsville, IL. Attendees are encouraged to complete an online application prior to attending this event by accessing http://careers.walgreens.com and searching this Job ID: 97825BR to apply. Limited computer access will be on site to complete job applications.