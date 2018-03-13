Hiring and Firing Workshop for HR Professionals

Holiday Inn Express 1000 Plummer Drive, City of Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Join attorneys from Jackson Lewis for a half day interactive workshop delving into the hiring and firing process. Topics including before the hire, after the hire, record keeping, and more.

Continuing Education Offered: 4 HRCI credits, 4 SHRM credits, 3.75 CLE credits and HR Compliance certificate credits.

Register here: www.ilchamber.org/events

Holiday Inn Express 1000 Plummer Drive, City of Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
217-522-5512
