Historic Alton Walk

Saturday, June 30, 2018

Starting at 8:00am

Riverfront Park

Landmarks Blvd.

Alton, IL 62002

Walk the historic streets of Alton during the Historic Alton Walk sponsored by the Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club on Saturday, June 30. The walk begins at Riverfront Park and offers 5K, 11K, 16K and 22K routes. All routes are marked. Participants will travel the streets of Downtown and Upper Alton viewing the Robert Wadlow Statue, the Old Rock House, College Avenue Presbyterian Church, the Lovejoy Monument and Lincoln-Douglas Debate site. For more information please contact, Leonard & Dee Wojtysiak at (618) 530-3211 or Trudy Duffman at (618) 670-6920.

Admission

$3 per person