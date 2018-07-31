History Detective

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Gates open at 9:00am | 9:00am to 3:00pm

Glen Carbon Heritage Museum

124 School Street

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

(618) 288-7271

Welcome to the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum. A packet will be provided upon arrival, which will help you become a Junior Museum Detective and identify objects. You will learn interesting things about Glen Carbon. The goal is to complete the mission enclosed in the packet. Do not be afraid to ask the staff for help. Once you have completed the mission, locate a staff member and they will give you an award.

The event is geared towards ages 8 – 13 year olds, a variety of activities will be included in the packet. No reservation is needed. The event is running for the duration of Kid'cation during normal business hours. There is a pavilion in back of the Museum, so if so you could bring a sack lunch to eat!