Holiday at Hogwarts

Tuesday, July 17th. 1-2:30 PM 2145 Johnson Road

Party on Platform 9 3/4 (also known as our Johnson Road location) with other

Harry Potter fans as we make wands, play Quidditch,

and other Hogwarts-inspired activities!

This event is part of the Teen Summer Challenge for grades 7-12.

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.