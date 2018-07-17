Holiday at Hogwarts
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Holiday at Hogwarts
Tuesday, July 17th. 1-2:30 PM 2145 Johnson Road
Party on Platform 9 3/4 (also known as our Johnson Road location) with other
Harry Potter fans as we make wands, play Quidditch,
and other Hogwarts-inspired activities!
This event is part of the Teen Summer Challenge for grades 7-12.
Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.
×
Info
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Teens