Holiday at Hogwarts

to Google Calendar - Holiday at Hogwarts - 2018-07-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday at Hogwarts - 2018-07-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday at Hogwarts - 2018-07-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday at Hogwarts - 2018-07-17 13:00:00

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Holiday at Hogwarts  

Tuesday, July 17th. 1-2:30 PM 2145 Johnson Road 

Party on Platform 9 3/4 (also known as our Johnson Road location) with other 

Harry Potter fans as we make wands, play Quidditch, 

and other Hogwarts-inspired activities! 

This event is part of the Teen Summer Challenge for grades 7-12. 

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information. 

Info
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Teens
to Google Calendar - Holiday at Hogwarts - 2018-07-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday at Hogwarts - 2018-07-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday at Hogwarts - 2018-07-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday at Hogwarts - 2018-07-17 13:00:00