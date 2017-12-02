Holiday Family Photos with the Loop Trolley
University City Public Library 6701 Delmar Blvd, City of University City, Missouri 63130
The Holiday Celebration Continues with Holiday Photos with The Loop Trolley. Located at the University City Public Library. Professional family photos are free of charge and can be emailed or shared via social networks instantly from social sharing stations. A great way to show your love for The Loop with the newest edition to Delmar attractions.

