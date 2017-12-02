Holiday Pictures with Pups at the Moonrise Hotel

Moonrise Hotel 6177 Delmar Blvd, University City, Missouri 63122

Don't let your pet miss out on the holiday fun too, and come down for Holiday Pictures with Pups at the Moonrise Hotel. A lush holiday display will be set up in the lobby and decorated with a festive backdrop, making this a great chance for your furry friend to get their very own holiday picture. Prints and instant social sharing will be available so you can be a proud pup owner, and brag to all your friends how special your dog is. Your pet can feast on free treats from Three Dog Bakery while you enjoy cocktail samples from event sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka.

