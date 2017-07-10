Holistic Living Series
Senior Services Plus 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, Illinois 62002
Mindful Meditation with David Hickerson
Start looking at yourself with a whole (holistic) perspective and understand the mind, body, and spirit connection and the importance of balancing all aspects of your life. SSP now offers free classes to our Wellness Members and $5 for the public on holistic lifestyles.
