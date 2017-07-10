Holistic Living Series

Senior Services Plus 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, Illinois 62002

Mindful Meditation with David Hickerson

Start looking at yourself with a whole (holistic) perspective and understand the mind, body, and spirit connection and the importance of balancing all aspects of your life. SSP now offers free classes to our Wellness Members and $5 for the public on holistic lifestyles.

Senior Services Plus 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, Illinois 62002

618-465-3298

