Holy Family Kindergarten, New Student Registration Scheduled for March 7

Holy Family School, 1900 St. Clair Ave., Granite City, will conduct registration for Kindergarten and new students from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7, in the school cafeteria. Parking will be on the playground located on the Leonard Street side.

Holy Family School offers classes for students in Kindergarten through Eighth Grade.

Principal Margaret Holland Pennell and Kindergarten teacher Brittany Spotanski will be present to answer questions.

All those registering must bring a certified birth certificate issued by the city or county to be kept at the school for your child’s permanent records (copies will no longer be accepted) and submit a deposit of $50.00, one-half of the Book/Supply/Technology Fee. The remaining $50.00 portion will be due in August on School Business Day.

If Catholic, a baptismal certificate is needed. Copies are accepted. Those baptized at Holy Family Parish need only to provide the date of the baptism on their registration form. All faiths are welcome.

Those who wish may order school uniforms that evening. Fischer’s Uniform Company representatives will be available with samples.

The school curriculum offers classes in religion, reading, science, math, English, Spanish, World and U.S. History, art, music, physical education, penmanship, spelling, phonics, computers, and civics.

The facilities include an updated computer lab with internet, Smart Board in every classroom, Media Room with TV studio, library, science lab, gymnasium, music room, cafeteria, and spacious campus with field and blacktop.

Holy Family School offers opportunities for girls and boys to participate in volleyball, basketball, and track and field.

Pre-school, Before/After School, and Day-Care facilities are located in an adjacent building on campus at the Holy Family Learning Center.

Those who wish further information may call the school office at 877-5500.