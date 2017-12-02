Home for the Holidays House Tour

Saturday, December 02, 2017

12:00pm to 4:00pm

Village of Elsah Museum

26 LaSalle Street

Elsah, IL 62028

(618) 374-2626

Experience a simpler time...in the quaint, historic Village of Elsah, Illinois. You're invited to tour selected private residences decorated for the holidays. The whole village retains the character and feel of a bygone time. The homes on the tour generally were constructed in the mid-19th century, often with the stone from the local quarry. Musical entertainment will take place in both churches in the village.

Horse and carriage rides are available and included in the cost of the ticket.

Advanced ticket price: $15

Day of event ticket price: $18

Optional lunch by My Just Desserts $11

Tickets go on sale Oct. 15th at:

Elsah General Store

Elsah Museum

Green Tree Inn

Maple Leaf Cottage Inn

My Just Desserts in Alton

Online at www.HistoricElsah.org/tour

Historic Elsah Foundation celebrates, educates, and preserves the buildings in the Village of Elsah. In addition to the homes on the tour, other points of interest in Elsah, which are open to all, are the Village Museum, Farley's Music Hall, Elsah General Store, the Village Civic Center and historic school room, Maple Leaf Cottage Inn, and Green Tree Inn.