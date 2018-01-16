Homemade Authentic Tamales and Salsa Orders Taken Now
The Pentecostals of Troy 8965 Route 162, Troy, Illinois
The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Rt. 162, Troy IL, will be taking orders for homemade authentic tamales and salsa until January 28. Tamales will be chicken or pork, $15/dozen, $8/half-dozen. Hot, medium or mild salsa is available for $8/quart or $4/pint. Pick up is February 3 beginning at 11 AM. Order some for your Super Bowl party!! You may email your order to revbb63@aol.com, or call 667- 6054 and leave a voice message with your order. For more information, please visit our online church at www.pentecostalsoftroy.org, “Like” The Pentecostals of Troy on Facebook, Follow us @PentecostalTroy on Twitter, email us at revbb63@aol.com or call 667-6054. We offer free bus rides to every church service and event.