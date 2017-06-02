Horseradish Festival & 5K Run

International Horseradish Festival- Celebrating 30th Anniversary

Friday, June 2 from 5 – 10 pm

Saturday, June 3 from 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, June 4 10 am – 6 pm

5K Run - 8 am Sunday

Come to Collinsville, Illinois to be a part of the fest devoted to all things horseradish celebrated the first weekend in June in Woodland Park.

Where else can you learn how to prepare your own horseradish, run in the 5k, visit the Family Area or Craft Village, take a ride in the Hot Air Balloon, join in any of the classic Horseradish Festival events, or just sample the food and listen to the music?

Admission, musical entertainment and parking are free.