Horseradish Festival

Woodland Park 2 Pine Lake Road, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

30th Annual Horseradish Festival June 2-4th, 2017 at Woodland Park in Collinsville

Join us for this Family Fun Event that features Food, Fun, Games for ALL ages, Washers & Bags Tournament, Fishing Derby for Kids, Huge 5K Race on Sunday June 4, 2017. Hot Air Balloon Rides on Friday June 2. Live Music, Little Ms and Mr Horseradish Pageant, Craft Village, & SO MUCH MORE!

Woodland Park 2 Pine Lake Road, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

