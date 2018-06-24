Huey Lewis and The News

June 24, 2018, 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr, Alton, IL

Get ready to rock & roll with Huey Lewis & The News at the Alton Amphitheater on Sunday, June 24, 2018!

Witness the contagious brand of music that has outlasted countless trends throughout their 39 years together. These Grammy Award winners have written and performed classic Top Ten Hits such as "Heart of Rock & Roll", "Do You Believe In Love" and "Hip To Be Square."

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Levels: • $45 - GA (General Admission) tickets provide entry to the concert and seating on the general admission lawn area. • $58 - Reserved (Reserved) ticket includes entry to concert, assigned seating in the first 15 rows.

Does NOT include reserved parking. • $125 - VIP (VIP) ticket includes entry to concert, assigned seating in the VIP area (or standing depending on the show), reserved parking, and access to VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concession booth.

Click here for more information: https://goo.gl/yoHZUn