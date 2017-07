Hummingbird Festival

Saturday, July 22, 2017

9:00am to 12:00pm

Lewis & Clark State Historic Site

1 Lewis and Clark Trail

Hartford, IL 62048

(618) 251-5811

In conjunction with the Illinois Audubon Society, hummingbirds will be captured and banded. Participants can adopt and release a hummingbird. For more information, call (618) 251-5811.

Admission

Free