Hummingbird Festival

Lewis and Clark State Historic Site 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford, Illinois
Saturday, July 14, 2018
9:00am to 12:00pm
From 9 a.m. until noon the site in cooperation with the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders will be catching and banding hummingbirds. Opportunities to "adopt" and release banded birds is on a first come basis. For more information, call (618) 251-5811.
