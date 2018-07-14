Hummingbird Festival

Saturday, July 14, 2018

9:00am to 12:00pm

Lewis & Clark State Historic Site

1 Lewis and Clark Trail

Hartford, IL 62048

(618) 251-58113

From 9 a.m. until noon the site in cooperation with the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders will be catching and banding hummingbirds. Opportunities to "adopt" and release banded birds is on a first come basis. For more information, call (618) 251-5811.