Ian Ethan Case – PORTALS featuring The Photon Symphony LIVE at Jacoby Arts Center

Boston-based acoustic double-neck guitarist and composer Ian Ethan Case (www.IanEthan.com) is quickly becoming recognized as “one of the most creative and engaging fingerstyle guitarists in the world” (International Center for Creativity.) Brand new for Fall 2018, his latest live project PORTALS expands on that creativity in the form of his “Photon Symphony”; an intricate system of synchronized projections which enable a large cast of musicians to virtually join him on stage in a unique blend of virtual reality and live performance. He performs in Alton, IL on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 (7:30 pm) at Jacoby Arts Center.

Local duo Adele Martin and Justin Blackburn of “Bluesette” (www.BluesetteDuo.com) will be opening for him with their authentic French Jazz & Bossa Nova sound.

Inspired in part by his many performances in the Boston Museum of Science planetarium, the PORTALS project was primarily born out of Case’s newest album “Earth Suite”, which features twelve musicians from all over the globe and combines elements of arabic, flamenco, jazz, classical, and brazilian music with the energetic minimalism and rhythmic sophistication Case is becoming known for. “A lot of the musicians on the album, and really a lot of musicians today period, are simply not in a position to go on tour for several months at a time, and even if they were, we’re just not at a level yet where we could afford to bring 12 musicians on the road. But I really wanted people to hear these incredibly unique, one-of-a-kind instrumentalists, and I also really want people to hear these songs the way they’re meant to be heard, with the full orchestration.”

Case’s wife, live sound and electronics specialist Stephanie Case, has for years played a crucial role in bringing to life concerts that significantly exceed expectations for a solo performance in terms of sound and scope. “For the past several years we’ve really tried to stretch the solo format as far as possible, and Stephanie has taken live looping and live sound design to the next level in an effort to communicate these songs as fully as we could. But the newer songs really demand the unique qualities of the specific musicians on the album, and we were hungry to break out of the looping box entirely. The constraints we were faced with ended up leading us to this whole new concept for what a live concert experience can be.”

Admission to the concert is $15. Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. For more information about the concert, please go to www.JacobyArtsCenter.org/Music. For more information about Ian Ethan Case, visit www.IanEthan.com.

“Earth Suite” Album Trailer: https://youtu.be/XLWopXZFB_E

"Butter II" (from "Run Toward the Mountains”): https://youtu.be/5TlsJCqf5NM

"Run Toward the Mountains" Album Trailer: https://youtu.be/SgFEVN-1AOU

“Some of the most massively inventive musicianship I’ve ever heard/seen” - Don Ross, 2x Winner, US National Fingerstyle Competition

"A sonic feast, an epic journey both aurally and conceptually...Each piece is a mini-symphony that holds the attention fully." - Céline Keating, Minor7th.com

“a fingerstyle-led, world music-inflected, instrumental beauty. It’s a mash up of Andy McKee meets Avishai Cohen with a hint of Four Tet.” - The Guitar Journal

“The first glimpse into a video of the American guitarist presents technical fireworks reminiscent of colleagues like Preston Reed or Andy McKee. Listening more closely, however, reveals many more details: traces of Pat Metheny, jazz improvisation, folk sounds and the musical realization of the American expanse into cleverly arranged songs.” - Gitarre und Bass

