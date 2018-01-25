IBEW #649 Retired Members Club Monthly Breakfast Meeting
Frank's Restaurant 132 W Macarthur Drive, Cottage Hills, Illinois
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold their monthly breakfast meeting on Thursday, January 25 at Franks Restaurant, 132 W. MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills beginning at 9:00 a.m. Join us for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 656-7593.
Info
Frank's Restaurant 132 W Macarthur Drive, Cottage Hills, Illinois View Map
Food & Drink, Meeting