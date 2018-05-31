IBEW #649 Retired Members Club: Monthly Breakfast Meeting

Eagles Nest Restaurant 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois

The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold their monthly breakfast meeting on Thursday, May 31 at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto beginning at 9:00 a.m.  Join us for a morning of food and friendship.  For more information, Call Marlin Wagner at 656-7593.

Eagles Nest Restaurant 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois View Map
Food & Drink, Meeting
