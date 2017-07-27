IBEW Local 649 Retired Members Club Monthly Meeting
IBEW Local 649 3945 Humbert Rd., Alton, Illinois 62002
Our July 27 meeting of the IBEW Local 649 Retired Members Club will be a tour of the IBEW Founders Museum in St. Louis at 10:00 a.m. We will meet at the Hall where we will leave for St. Louis by carpool at 9:00 a.m. After the tour we will have lunch at Pappy's Smokehouse, 3106 Olive Street in St. Louis. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 656-7593.
