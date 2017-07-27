IBEW Local 649 Retired Members Club Monthly Meeting

Our July 27 meeting of the IBEW Local 649 Retired Members Club will be a tour of the IBEW Founders Museum in St. Louis at 10:00 a.m. We will meet at the Hall where we will leave for St. Louis by carpool at 9:00 a.m. After the tour we will have lunch at Pappy's Smokehouse, 3106 Olive Street in St. Louis. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 656-7593.